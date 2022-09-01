Andre Dillard fractures forearm in Thursday’s practice

Getty Images

The Eagles lost backup left tackle Andre Dillard in Thursday’s practice. The former first-round draft choice has a nondisplaced fracture in his forearm, NFL Media reports.

Dillard is undergoing further testing, but the expectation is that he will be available for most of the season, according to Mike Garafolo.

The Eagles received calls with trade interest for Dillard, but the team kept him for depth purposes. He started four games starter Jordan Mailata missed with a knee injury last season and did not allow a sack.

Dillard is entering the final year of his rookie deal. He has not lived up to the expectations that came with being the 22nd overall selection in 2019, starting only nine games with 31 total appearances.

The Eagles have undrafted rookie Josh Sills on their active roster and Le'Raven Clark on the practice squad, with Clark a likely replacement. Clark has played 51 games with 16 starts in his career, including one start for the Eagles last season.