Antonio Hamilton thankful to have “only” second-degree burns on his feet

Getty Images

The Cardinals placed cornerback Antonio Hamilton on the non-football injury list Thursday after he reportedly had a cooking accident. Hamilton shed light on the situation with a social media post that included a photo of his burns.

Hamilton said he has second-degree burns on his feet.

“Had the greatest camp of my career & last Monday I had a accident that could’ve ended up deadly for me & my family but instead I got the short end of it by having my feet severely burned (2nd degree),” Hamilton tweeted. “It was literally a freak accident and God spared me to only have these injuries.”

The photo also shows burns on his legs.

It is unknown when he might return to the field.

Hamilton has played every game the past three seasons, including all 17 for Arizona in 2021.