Bears claim Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Getty Images

The Vikings cut wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette after trading for Jalen Reagor on Wednesday and they may be seeing him in a new uniform during the regular season.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Smith-Marsette has been claimed off of waivers by the Bears. The Bears will be in Minnesota in Week 5 and they will host the Vikings in Week 18.

Smith-Marsette is the second Vikings cut to wind up with the Bears this week. They also claimed defensive lineman Armon Watts and have now claimed seven players overall since setting their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday.

Smith-Marsette was a fifth-round pick last year. He caught five passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns with four of the catches and both touchdowns coming against the Bears.