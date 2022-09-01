Bears claim Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Posted by Josh Alper on September 1, 2022, 4:22 PM EDT
Minnesota Vikings v Denver Broncos
The Vikings cut wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette after trading for Jalen Reagor on Wednesday and they may be seeing him in a new uniform during the regular season.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Smith-Marsette has been claimed off of waivers by the Bears. The Bears will be in Minnesota in Week 5 and they will host the Vikings in Week 18.

Smith-Marsette is the second Vikings cut to wind up with the Bears this week. They also claimed defensive lineman Armon Watts and have now claimed seven players overall since setting their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday.

Smith-Marsette was a fifth-round pick last year. He caught five passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns with four of the catches and both touchdowns coming against the Bears.

7 responses to “Bears claim Ihmir Smith-Marsette

  1. “claimed seven players overall since setting their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday”

    Lol da Bears doing some dumpster diving…

  2. Both of these cuts were a surprise. Both took big steps and played well in preseason. The Bears got the pick of the litter. While other Vikings cuts may have showed promise these two will turn out to be gems. And we may live to regret Watts when he starts and we face him twice a year.

  4. LOL guess the new Bear’s GM regrets not taking the GM job with the Vikings and is now trying to make up for it.

  6. Viking cuts are quickly signed by other teams while the packer cuts are picked up by the packers. 😂

  7. “7 claims in the past week.” That should really tell you something about the Bears roster

