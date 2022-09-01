Bears could announce move from Soldier Field by end of 2022

Getty Images

Are the Bears serious about leaving Soldier Field? They’re as serious as a Bill Swerski heart attack.

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune recently dropped a compelling nugget during an appearance on Pat McAfee’s show. Biggs said that an announcement that the Bears are leaving their long-time home could happen by the end of 2022.

“It’s a matter of when and not if,” Biggs said, via NBC Sports Chicago.

The Bears already have purchased land in Arlington Heights, to the tune of $200 million. Chicago has since tried to both downplay the threat and to sweeten the pot, including the idea of putting a lid over the open-air facility.

In Arlington Heights, the Bears could build and own a multi-purpose stadium that hosts NFL games and much more. Potentially (and eventually), the new stadium could host a second Chicago team.

Why not? The market is big enough to support two teams. And it becomes much easier to get a return on the total investment if the Bears serve as tenants for 10 games but landlords for 20.