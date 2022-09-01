Bears place N’Keal Harry on injured reserve

USA TODAY Sports

The Bears have freed up a spot on their 53-man roster.

Chicago placed receiver N'Keal Harry on injured reserve on Thursday, the team announced.

Harry recently underwent surgery for a severe high-ankle sprain suffered during training camp last month. His initial timetable was to be out around eight weeks.

Now that he’s been placed on IR, Harry will be out for at least the first four weeks of the season. Presumably, he’ll be one of the eight players Chicago designates to return this season.

The Bears acquired Harry from the Patriots in July for a seventh-round draft pick.

A first-round pick in 2019, Harry has 57 career receptions for 598 yards with four touchdowns. Last season, he appeared in 12 games with four starts, recording 12 catches for 184 yards.

Chicago also announced offensive lineman Kellen Diesch and linebacker Joe Thomas have been signed to the practice squad.