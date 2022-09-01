Bengals place Khalid Kareem, Cam Taylor-Britt on IR

Getty Images

The Bengals have made a few roster moves that will allow a pair of players to return to the active roster later this season.

Cincinnati announced the team has placed defensive end Khalid Kareem and rookie cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt on injured reserve.

Kareem is dealing with a hamstring injury and Taylor-Britt — a second-round pick — underwent core muscle surgery. Both players will be out for at least the first four weeks before they are eligible to return to the 53-man roster.

This year, teams are able to bring back eight players from IR.

The Bengals also announced they’ve re-signed receiver Mike D. Thomas, who was released earlier this week. He’s been with the club since 2020, recording 18 catches for 184 yards with a touchdown over the last two seasons.

And Cincinnati has signed tight end Nick Bowers, safety Yusuf Corker, and cornerback Marvell Tell to its practice squad.