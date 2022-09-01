Bills expect Tre’Davious White to play “considerable” number of games

Getty Images

The Bills took all the time they had before making a decision about whether to activate cornerback Tre'Davious White from the physically unable to perform list before cutting their roster to 53 players on Tuesday, but they ultimately chose not to take him off the list.

That decision means that White will miss at least the first four games of the season as he continues to make his way back from last season’s torn ACL. On Thursday, Bills General Manager Brandon Beane wouldn’t say if White will be back for the fifth game, but that they are “closing in on a timeline internally” for the cornerback to return to the field and that they expect him to play a “considerable” number of games this season.

Beane also noted that there will be limited time for White to ramp up once he is cleared to practice and play, so some of the team’s reasoning for leaving him on PUP “is just making sure he’s as strong as can be” once he does resume football activities.

First-round pick Kaiir Elam, Dane Jackson, Taron Johnson, sixth-round pick Christian Benford, Cam Lewis, and Siran Neal are the cornerbacks on the 53-man roster in Buffalo.