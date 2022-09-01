Broncos sign Darius Phillips

The Broncos have added some depth at defensive back.

Denver announced on Thursday that the club has signed cornerback Darius Phillips.

Phillips was released by the Raiders earlier this week after signing with the club as a free agent in March. He was a Bengals fifth-round pick in the 2018 draft and played out his rookie contract with the franchise. Phillips appeared in 47 games with 10 starts for Cincinnati, recording five interceptions, 23 passes defensed, three forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

Phillips also served as a returner for the Bengals, averaging 7.1 yards per punt return last season and 21.1 yards per kick return.

As a corresponding roster move, the Broncos waived cornerback Essang Bassey.

Denver also announced the club has signed offensive lineman Will Sherman to its practice squad.

1 responses to “Broncos sign Darius Phillips

  1. Phillips single handedly lost the Bengals game against the 49ers last season. After that game he had a mysterious injury that caused him to go on IR and was never seen or heard from again.

