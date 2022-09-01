Browns sign Josh Rosen to practice squad

Getty Images

Despite claiming Kellen Mond off waivers, the Browns are keeping Josh Rosen around.

Cleveland announced the team has signed Rosen and defensive end Isaac Rochell to its practice squad.

Rosen, the 10th overall pick of the 2018 draft, joined the Browns in July. He was competing with quarterback Joshua Dobbs to be the team’s third quarterback — which is effectively the backup behind Jacoby Brissett for the first 11 games of the season given Deshaun Watson‘s suspension. Dobbs made the 53-man roster and Rosen did not.

Then the Browns claimed Kellen Mond off waivers from the Vikings. By keeping Rosen, Cleveland now has four quarterbacks currently in the building with Brissett, Dobbs, and Mond on the active roster and Rosen on the practice squad. Watson’s suspension began this week when rosters were reduced to 53 players.

Rosen started 13 games as a rookie for the Cardinals, compiling a 3-13 record as a starter. He was then traded to Miami after Arizona selected Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2019 draft and went 0-3 as a starter in 2019. Rosen appeared in four games for Atlanta last year, completing 2-of-11 passes for 19 yards with two interceptions.

Rosen has also spent time with the Buccaneers and 49ers.

Rochell was released on Wednesday as a corresponding move for the Browns claiming Mond.