Commanders sign Jon Bostic, David Mayo

Getty Images

The Commanders brought back a pair of veteran linebackers on Thursday.

The team announced the signings of linebackers Jon Bostic and David Mayo to the 53-man roster. As expected, they moved running back Brian Robinson to the non-football injury list to clear one spot and tight end Curtis Hodges went on injured reserve to clear the other.

Bostic spent the last three seasons with the Commanders, but did not re-sign with them this offseason. He signed with New Orleans, but was cut by the Saints on Tuesday. Bostic had 245 tackles, four sacks, and two interceptions in his first 36 games with Washington.

Mayo made the initial cut to 53 players, but was cut on Wednesday to make room for players claimed on waivers. He had 28 tackles and a fumble recovery in 16 appearances for Washington last season.