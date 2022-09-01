Commanders will place Brian Robinson on non-football injury list

Getty Images

The Commanders have resisted setting any kind of timeline for when running back Brian Robinson will be ready to resume football activities after being shot twice last weekend, but a pending roster move gives some idea of the minimum amount of time that Robinson will miss.

According to multiple reports, the Commanders will put Robinson on the non-football injury list. Once he’s on the list, Robinson will be ineligible to play in the first four games of the season but could be activated at any point after that if he’s deemed ready to return to the field.

Robinson was the target of an armed robbery attempt and was shot in his glute and knee by his assailants. The third-round pick avoided any injury that would put his career at risk and was well enough to be released from the hospital a day after the incident.

Antonio Gibson, J.D. McKissic and Jonathan Williams are the other backs who made the cut to 53 players in Washington. They will have an open roster spot to fill once the Robinson move is made.