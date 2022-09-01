Dolphins make Tua Tagovailoa a team captain

Getty Images

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had a different reaction to being voted a team captain this year than he did a year ago.

As PFT reported, Tagovailoa rejected the captain role because of the sense that the Dolphins were pursuing a trade for Deshaun Watson. This offseason saw the team stripped of a first-round pick and face further penalties for tampering with Tom Brady, but Tagovailoa has shrugged that off and head coach Mike McDaniel said Thursday that he was the resounding highest point winner” in voting for a position he will accept this time around.

Despite any other flirtations or temptations going on in the organization, McDaniel has consistently shown support for Tagovailoa since being hired early this year and he said that the captain vote was a sign that the team’s players are in the same boat.

“I think it says everything. I think that’s incredibly important when it’s done with the right reasons and the right intent,” McDaniel said, via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com. “The only thing that I gave to the players was, ‘Who do you want representing you each and every game, who do you want to wear the C and understand what that C means on your Jersey?’ I think it speaks volumes on where he’s at with the team and their belief in him.”

Safety Jevon Holland, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, left tackle Terron Armstead, defensive lineman Christian Wilkins, and cornerback Xavien Howard are the other Dolphins captains this year.