Giants claim Tyre Phillips off waivers

Posted by Myles Simmons on September 1, 2022, 4:23 PM EDT
Baltimore Ravens v Arizona Cardinals
Getty Images

Tyre Phillips is headed up 95.

After being waived by the Ravens on Wednesday, Phillips was claimed off waivers by the Giants on Thursday, according to multiple reports.

The offensive lineman was a third-round pick in 2020. He appeared in 12 games with eight starts as a rookie and 10 games with five starts last season.

Phillips isn’t the only player the Ravens recently let go to make the trip up the east coast from Baltimore. New York added safety Tony Jefferson to its practice squad, reuniting him with former Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Giants claim Tyre Phillips off waivers

  1. So the New York Giants have been officially renamed. They are now the New York Ravens Practice Squad.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.