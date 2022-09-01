Giants’ Kenny Golladay healthy now, but had a “procedure” in spring

Getty Images

Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay has not been the impact player the team was hoping he’d be when he signed a four-year, $72 million contract last offseason. His health may have been a part of that.

Today Giants General Manager Joe Schoen revealed that Golladay had a “procedure” in the spring, but would not reveal the nature of that procedure.

“He’s good. He’s come to work every day,” Schoen said, via ESPN. “Great kid, works hard, knows his assignments. I don’t think he’s missed a practice. He’s been available, other than the spring, he had a little procedure. But he’s been good.”

Golladay said today that he feels good and thinks he can be more productive this season.

“First off, I just want to remain healthy,” Golladay said. “Very blessed that I was able to go through this whole training camp healthy, be able to actually be a part of each practice to get that chemistry down. . . . I feel a lot better coming into this.”

The Giants would feel a lot better if Golladay could look more like the player who had two 1,000-yard seasons in Detroit than the player who managed just 521 yards in 14 games last year for the Giants.