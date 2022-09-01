Harold Landry tore ACL during Wednesday practice

USA TODAY Sports

The Titans have suffered a significant blow to their defense before the start of the regular season.

Outside linebacker Harold Landry tore his ACL during Wednesday’s practice, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

A second-round pick in 2018, Landry has become one of Tennessee’s key defensive players over the last few years. He was selected to his first Pro Bowl last season after recording a career-high 12.0 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, and 22 quarterback hits.

With his rookie contract coming to an end after the 2021 season, the Titans signed Landry to a five-year, $87.5 million extension with $52.5 million guaranteed in March.

Landry has started every game for the Titans since 2019. He’s registered 31.0 sacks, 41 tackles for loss, and 66 quarterback hits in his career.

Aside from Landry, the Titans currently have Bud Dupree, Ola Adeniyi, and Rashad Weaver on their 53-man roster at outside linebacker.