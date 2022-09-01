How will Russell Wilson’s contract impact Lamar Jackson’s talks?

Posted by Mike Florio on September 1, 2022, 10:04 AM EDT
Baltimore Ravens v Seattle Seahawks
Getty Images

With the football-following world following the news out of Baltimore regarding a possible new deal for quarterback Lamar Jackson, the Broncos quietly secured a seven-year commitment from quarterback Russell Wilson. How will the new Wilson deal affect Jackon’s effort to sign a long-overdue second contract?

It won’t make things any easier, if Lamar remains determined to get a fully-guaranteed contract. With Wilson and, before him, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray not getting fully-guaranteed deals, it will be much harder for Jackson to get a five-year extension with every penny fully guaranteed.

That may not deter Jackson. Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson got a fully-guaranteed contract. That may be all Jackson cares about. The Ravens, in contrast, will be less inclined to give Jackson a fully-guaranteed deal, given that two other teams managed to sign franchise quarterbacks to five-year deals without one.

It could make it impossible to get a deal done, if the issue of Jackson getting a fully-guaranteed contract becomes the sticking point for a new contract. And, frankly, it’s another reason for Jackson to have an agent.

At this point, Jackson needs an advocate who will try to get through to the Ravens — and a counselor who will try to get through to him. Negotiation is basically a device to get the Ravens to put their best offer on the table. Whenever that happens, and whatever it may be, Lamar needs someone who can objectively evaluate the offer and advise him on whether to take it, all things considered.

Last year, Lamar carried the risk of serious injury through the entire season. He managed to get through it without impacting his value. This year, will it make sense to roll the dice again, or will the right move be to take the best number the Ravens will put on the table? He needs someone to help him make that decision.

Anyone in that situation does. I would. You would. It’s too hard to see things clearly and to know the right path to take without someone who has true experience and wisdom and knowledge of the market. Given the unexpected twist of Wilson doing a deal that isn’t fully-guaranteed, it’s all the more reason for Jackson to have an independent voice to shepherd him through a very delicate process that is getting more tricky, not less.

Permalink 18 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

18 responses to “How will Russell Wilson’s contract impact Lamar Jackson’s talks?

  2. Lamar Jackson is a tremendous franchise Quarterback, who has elevated the Ravens annually…BUT … that does not obligate the Ravens to duplicate the totally insane contract the the Browns gave to Watson.. Murray and Wilson’s deals are a return to the normal

  4. Ravens have dug in at $165 million guaranteed. Lamar is at $231. Neither side is moving. They’ll franchise him next year. Only question is does he show up?

  5. This gives the Ravens the trump card at the negotiation table. Jackson has been the MVP, but Wilson won a SB.

  6. Lamar ought to be following the Kenyan Drake contract numbers more closely as the Racens may have just signed his successor.

  7. If you’ve watched Wilson play lately his pocket elusiveness is largely gone. Doubt this will be good long term for the Broncos.

  8. fully guaranteed, really? nobody deserves a fully guaranteed contract in the NFL, the desperate browns bowed down to king watson, no other team will do the same. also, look at his stats and compare lamar to jimmy g, they are basically identical except lamar has an mvp when he wowed the league with his running not passing, but jimmy g has 1 superbowl and champoiuonship game, so tell me why does lamar deserve a fully guaranteed deal and jimmy g had to take a paycut??? kyler and russ didnt get fully guaranteed so it should be off the table. look at the offense top notch receivers dont want to go to the ravens cause of lamar’s lack of true qb skills, which bye the way is reading a d, progressing, and finding the open receiver. he cant do that too well and receivers know that and in their head he will hurt their stats which is true and which will eventualy lead to hurting the receivers earning power and they dont want that.

  9. keep beating this drum for lamar to get an agent… If it doesn’t work out I’m sure you’ll be first in line to say I told you so… DHop negotiated a record breaking deal without an agent… Let Lamar be Lamar!

  10. So for all the people clamoring for Lamar to get an agent. Do you realize the last two quarterbacks (Murray & Wilson) to sign deals after Deshaun Watson, did not capitalize on the guarantees he has in his contract. However, the player (Lamar) representing himself has tried to do exactly that. So, essentially it was the agents who are working against the players to bring the guaranteed money down. The “AEGNTS” ladies and gentleman did not stabilize nor exceed the number set by Watson, they reduced that number. Now the QB’s coming behind Murray and Wilson will be asked to do the same. “Its a Dirty Game.”

  11. everyone wants to make fun of the Browns.for giving a QB heading into his prime a market setting deal. but giving a 165 million dollars guaranteed to a soon to be 34 year declining QB is a good deal ?? i dont see it.. that looks like a bad deal..

  13. why is everyone so obsessed with this guys contract. theyre all overpaid and that comes from the wallets of the fans.

  14. Dennis says:
    September 1, 2022 at 10:23 am
    Ravens have dug in at $165 million guaranteed. Lamar is at $231. Neither side is moving. They’ll franchise him next year. Only question is does he show up?

    70Rate This

    ———————-

    How much does franchising a QB cost? lol

  15. If Lamar Jackson actually plays this season on a one year, $23 million contract, in the prime of his career, with his physical playing style, he is literally one of the dumbest men in America. He is risking roughly $150 MILLION guaranteed dollars with one knee injury.

  16. I hope LJ is reading this. Even Russell Wilson is not getting a fully guaranteed contract. Get your head out of the clouds Lamar and forget about the Watson deal. You will still be a very rich man and set up your family for the next several generations

  17. If the Ravens can get through this year then franchise him the next two years (assuming his production remains,) I think the Ravens are the big winners. Lamar would be wise to sign a big deal with a nice 100+ mil guarantee while he still has leverage. Get that guarantee and a couple/few years with a franchise QB salary and call it a win! Don’t think any team is going to give him a Watson deal because no one believes he’s that level of QB once his elite running ability takes a dip. Then you’re stuck with a mediocre QB (at best) with a ridiculous contract.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.