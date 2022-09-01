Jets put Vinny Curry on IR, sign Marcell Harris

USA Today Sports

Defensive end Vinny Curry returned to the Jets after missing last season with a blood condition and he made the cut to 53 players this week, but he won’t be on the field against the Ravens in Week 1.

The Jets announced that Curry has been placed on injured reserve Thursday. Curry has been dealing with a hamstring injury and will miss at least the first four games of the regular season.

Curry’s move opened up a spot on the active roster and the Jets filled it by signing linebacker Marcell Harris. Harris signed with the Jets in April and was one of their final cuts this week.

Harris is joined at linebacker by C.J. Mosley, Quincy Williams, Kwon Alexander, and Jamien Sherwood.