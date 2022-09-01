Jimmy Garoppolo begins practicing with 49ers

Getty Images

No one expected Jimmy Garoppolo to remain with the 49ers, not even the quarterback or the team’s decision-makers. But Garoppolo agreed to a revised contract to stay with San Francisco late last week.

Kyle Shanahan called it “pretty shocking” the way it came together.

So 37 days after the 49ers began training camp, while Garoppolo worked out on his own at the team facility, he rejoined his teammates at practice.

Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com posted a video of Garoppolo throwing in practice along with the team’s other quarterbacks.

Garoppolo will serve as Trey Lance‘s backup this season as the highest-paid backup quarterback in the league.