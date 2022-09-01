Jimmy Garoppolo: I think things are working out pretty well

Posted by Josh Alper on September 1, 2022, 5:09 PM EDT
NFL: NOV 28 Vikings at 49ers
Getty Images

An offseason that started with no one believing quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo would remain with the 49ers ended with exactly that outcome after Garoppolo agreed to revise his contract in order to stick with the NFC West club as a backup to Trey Lance.

Garoppolo’s trade prospects dimmed when he had shoulder surgery in early March and he told reporters on Thursday that he knew that would happen, but “you’ve got to take care of your body” even if it meant he would not wind up with a team that gave him a shot at a starting job. Garoppolo said that the initial plan of avoiding surgery became untenable when the injury didn’t improve and that he’s happy how everything came together even if it wasn’t how he saw things playing out over the last few months.

“After about three, four weeks of that, it wasn’t happening, it wasn’t working,” Garoppolo said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “We were like, ‘Alright, we’ve got to get the surgery.’ That’s when we made that choice and I’m happy the way it worked out. I don’t think it was the exact way I wanted it to work out but everything happens for a reason. . . . Me, I’m happy with where I’m at. Happy to be the Niners. I think the Niners are happy to have me back. I think things are working out pretty well.”

The 49ers have expressed the same happiness about the way the long, strange trip worked out, which makes this about the oddest win-win outcome that could have come to fruition.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Jimmy Garoppolo: I think things are working out pretty well

  1. This guy has never had any desire to play, only to have his paycheck deposited into his bank account.

  2. Backup QB in the NFL is a dream gig. But won’t last long as the Seahawks will be calling for his services after Monday nights game.

  3. Yah, guys with no desire to play are routinely quarterbacking NFC Title games and a Superbowl.

  5. Jimmy was never going to see the $26M. Lynch confirmed this as well as the non existent market for his services.

    If released the options he had was a rebuilding Seahawks, a bottom dwelling Panthers and Texans. Maybe a Browns team that would basically see him play until the playoffs games but no hope for a future with Watson in the wings.

    No team was willing to pay him what the 9ers are paying him now otherwise Jimmy would have held until the 9ers were forced to release him. He’s making what he is worth.

    He stays healthy. Maybe plays if Trey gets injured but make no bones about it…

    A QB on a playoff team will get injured. A team needing a mature leader to take over for an underperforming QB, a player who’s lost the locker room by attitude, quality of play or off-field issues will occur BEFORE the trade deadline.

    That is when Jimmy will be moved and it will be for more money and a better situation than he has now. 9ers win now. Get compensated after a trade while Jimmy gets his.

    Also if by chance, 9ers hang onto him till the end of season. When Jimmy signs with another team, 9ers will get a 3rd comp pick.

    Seems like the best move right now that will net the best return for all parties.

  6. Could be he isn’t fully healed yet. The 49ers QB2 position allows him to heal completely, it’s an offense he’s already familiar with and he gets $6.5M to stand on the sideline and not take additional hits. Not a bad gig.

  7. Jimmy is a class act.

    Now, he can sit back and wait until another team loses a QB….and then he can get a good contract as a starter.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.