John Harbaugh “excited” about J.K. Dobbins, Kenyan Drake “fits what we do”

Getty Images

The Ravens signed Kenyan Drake on Wednesday and the addition of another running back to the mix led to questions about J.K. Dobbins‘ status.

Dobbins is coming back from a torn ACL and the team has been practicing with the team, but there’s been no confirmation that he’ll be in the lineup against the Jets in Week One. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Dobbins “looks better every day” and that he’s “excited” about the running back, which served as part of his answer about how Drake’s arrival is not a commentary on Dobbins.

“When good players are available — and we’ve been known to run the ball a little bit — so you get a running back out there that we feel like fits what we do, a talented guy that wants to be here, we felt like it was a good move for us,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s website.

Mike Davis and Justice Hill are the other backs on the 53-man roster in Baltimore.