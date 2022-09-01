John Lynch: At the Combine I thought a Jimmy G trade would happen, surgery changed that

Getty Images

For most of the offseason, everyone thought Jimmy Garoppolo was done as a 49er. And that includes 49ers General Manager John Lynch.

Lynch said today that he was expecting to trade Garoppolo and had serious talks with multiple teams at the Scouting Combine. But once Garoppolo had shoulder surgery, those talks ended.

“Combine time, there were really serious talks,” Lynch said, via Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News. “Probably 2-3 teams that I felt this was going to happen. That’s when news broke [of shoulder surgery]. Then things went where they went.”

Ultimately, with Garoppolo now backing up Trey Lance, Lynch said he’s satisfied.

“I’m glad we’ve arrived where we’re at,” Lynch said. “We’re happy he’s here.”