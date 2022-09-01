Kelechi Osemele works out with the Bears

Getty Images

No team hates its current roster more than the Bears.

On Wednesday, Chicago made six waivers claims, a day after finalizing the team’s 53-man roster. On Thursday, the Bears added another player via waivers.

Also on Thursday, the Bears worked out offensive lineman Kelechi Osemele.

Osemele last played in 2020, for the Chiefs. He was a second-round pick of the Ravens in 2012, and a two-time Pro Bowler with the Raiders, in 2017-18.

The Bears can say they’re turning over every stone. The reality could be that they know that the guys they currently have just aren’t good enough to compete.