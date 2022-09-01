Lack of fully-guaranteed contract for Russell Wilson counts as a win for the NFL

Posted by Mike Florio on September 1, 2022, 9:23 AM EDT
Minnesota Vikings v Denver Broncos
Getty Images

A wise man once said, repeatedly on ESPN, “Once is an accident, twice is a trend.” The new Russell Wilson contract suggests that the fully-guaranteed contract given to Brown quarterback Deshaun Watson was the accident, and the absence of full guarantees for veteran quarterback deals will continue to be the trend.

If anyone else was going to be getting a fully-guaranteed deal, it was Wilson. He had the leverage; the Broncos gave up a huge haul of picks to get him. He has the credentials. He went to two Super Bowls, and he’s a nine-time Pro Bowler.  He has the agent, a one-client-only representative who had always driven a very hard bargain. He has a team with unlimited resources, fronted by new Wal-Mart-money owners who can write a check of any size for placement of the future payments in escrow.

But it didn’t happen. The Broncos wouldn’t do it, possibly to ensure that they don’t piss off their new partners less than a month after buying the team. And Wilson, for whatever reason, didn’t push for it. He wasn’t willing, in the end, to pass on the

While the devils of these deals always lurks in the details, it’s out of character for Wilson to commit for so long. Usually, he does a four-year extension with one year left. Now, he’s done a five-year extension with two remaining seasons.

It’s $296 million over seven years, an average of $42.2 million per year from signing. The structure will be critical to understanding this one. Will he get back to the table sooner, or will he be stuck with a contract that could become obsolete, sooner or later between now and 2028 as the cap keeps skyrocket and the market keeps climbing?

We’ll get the full details, and we’ll break them all down. Until then, here’s the takeaway, from a source with extensive knowledge of the contracts negotiated by NFL teams: “I don’t see another fully guaranteed quarterback contract any time soon.”

Permalink 16 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

16 responses to “Lack of fully-guaranteed contract for Russell Wilson counts as a win for the NFL

  1. Only way Browns could land a decent QB was by giving the worst contract in the history of the sport. Other teams shouldn’t fall victim because of their incompetence.

  2. If you think Kirk Cousins is going to go backward from his fully guaranteed money, you’re nuts. He’s the only guy so far that’s got a taste for what that feels like, and I’m guessing it feels pretty damn good.

  3. Also counts as a loss for Lamar Jackson. Watson never should have received a guaranteed contract and this levels the playing field more.

  4. Also w win for the FANS! We cannot continue to support these pampered multi-millionaire players. When they get ‘paid’, our costs go up. There MUST be a breaking point. Let’s apply the same adage to players that blue folks apply to NFL owners, “at some point, you have enough money”. NOW is that point for players.

  7. Broncos need to hope they didn’t extend the Russell from the 2nd halves of the past 3 seasons……………………………..

  8. It would be absolute lunacy to fully guarantee 7 years to a 33 yo player in a physical/violent sport like football. Heck, even baseball with their stupid contracts, wouldn’t likely go that far (Freddie Freeman for 6 at 32-33 is close, we’ll see how that works out). You now the Angels can’t have liked the Pujols deal much in retrospect and the road is littered with guys in mid late 30s still drawing big bucks that can’t hit their weight, etc. 7-$296 for 33 yo guy is crazy enough. The full guarantee thing is way overblown. A player would make way less if fully guaranteed (the dysfunctional Browns aside), so the player is also betting on himself a bit that he can continue to deliver the salary/value to whomever pays it. If they can’t, they should be gone (you don’t pay an employee $300k to do a $75k job, right?

  10. Does the cap really “skyrocket?” Seems like it grows 7% or so per year (COVID drop aside). So it doubles maybe every 10 years at that rate? Even at 9% it doubles only every 8.

  11. Are you serious!? You’re just going to overlook the fact that Russell Wilson at 33 is 7 YEARS OLDER than Watson??? Are you implying age doesn’t matter in these deals? No way ANY ream is going to give a 33 year old QB a long term guaranteed deal, and I’m sure Russ and his team didn’t even demand a fully guaranteed deal.

  14. This is why the Hawks were willing to trade him.

    You can’t pay one guy 25% of your payroll and put together a SB roster.

    Add in that he’s almost 34 years old and no longer has the mobility that once compensated for his height.

  16. Only stupid franchises like Minnesota and Cleveland guarantee their quarterback’s contracts.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.