Nick Sirianni doesn’t have much to say about Jalen Reagor

The Eagles praised receiver Jalen Reagor on Tuesday, after he made the 53-man roster. The next day, they buried his Philadelphia career.

Come Thursday, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni didn’t have much to say about the 21st pick in the 2020 draft.

“We do wish him the best,” Sirianni told reporters, when asked why things didn’t work out. “You get emotionally attached to everybody you have here as players. He’s not on our team anymore. He’s a Minnesota Viking now. I’m not even going to go into that or anything there. He gave some good plays while he was here. He had a good training camp, like I said yesterday, and I wish him the best.”

Sirianni was later asked whether it was simply an issue of a change in coaching staffs between Doug Peterson in 2020 and Sirianni in 2021.

“No, I didn’t feel that way at all,” Sirianni said. “Again, as coaches you’re always trying to use the players to the best of their abilities, and our job as coaches — I know I’m from the high-school family of coaches, that the kids that grow up in your town, you find the scheme that fits that group of kids. Our job as coaches is to find the scheme that fits the guys that you have in the building. So I never feel that way about a player.”

So, basically, Sirianni didn’t regard Reagor as being good enough to have the scheme fit him. And now he’s gone, with the Eagles not having to pay the balance of his contract and getting a little something for a guy who, for whatever reason, didn’t give them much of anything in two NFL seasons.

  2. Reagor was in a toxic environment in Philly after being the opposite of Justin Jefferson over two years. But even Justin Jefferson wouldn’t have put up Justin Jefferson numbers had he been drafted by the Eagles. Wentz, Pederson and that dumpster fire his first year, then Hurts and a run-first offense his second year- brutal. Of course Reagor didn’t help himself by showing up out of shape for training camp last year with new coaches not tied to him, and who’ve spent a lot of resources on the WR position since drafting Reagor.

    But a change of scenery will do Reagor good, and he’ll be more productive in Minnesota than he was in Philly. That’s a low bar, but Reagor will come in as WR4 on the Vikings, and likely punt returner, and likely be used as a downfield threat and occasionally a jet sweep guy, but will need to compete for playing time. But his value in Minnesota may be more than just his stats. If he keeps a safety busy downfield, opening up things for JJ and Thielen, that’s helpful and worth the 7th and conditional 4th or 5th 2024 pick (which is valued as a 5th or 6th in today’s draft currency). And he comes cheap with two years left on his rookie deal.

