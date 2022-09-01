Nick Sirianni doesn’t have much to say about Jalen Reagor

Getty Images

The Eagles praised receiver Jalen Reagor on Tuesday, after he made the 53-man roster. The next day, they buried his Philadelphia career.

Come Thursday, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni didn’t have much to say about the 21st pick in the 2020 draft.

“We do wish him the best,” Sirianni told reporters, when asked why things didn’t work out. “You get emotionally attached to everybody you have here as players. He’s not on our team anymore. He’s a Minnesota Viking now. I’m not even going to go into that or anything there. He gave some good plays while he was here. He had a good training camp, like I said yesterday, and I wish him the best.”

Sirianni was later asked whether it was simply an issue of a change in coaching staffs between Doug Peterson in 2020 and Sirianni in 2021.

“No, I didn’t feel that way at all,” Sirianni said. “Again, as coaches you’re always trying to use the players to the best of their abilities, and our job as coaches — I know I’m from the high-school family of coaches, that the kids that grow up in your town, you find the scheme that fits that group of kids. Our job as coaches is to find the scheme that fits the guys that you have in the building. So I never feel that way about a player.”

So, basically, Sirianni didn’t regard Reagor as being good enough to have the scheme fit him. And now he’s gone, with the Eagles not having to pay the balance of his contract and getting a little something for a guy who, for whatever reason, didn’t give them much of anything in two NFL seasons.