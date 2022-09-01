O.J. Howard visits Texans

Getty Images

After the Bills released tight end O.J. Howard on Tuesday, there was word that Howard was set to visit with the Bengals and had the intention of signing with the defending AFC champions.

Howard hasn’t signed with the Bengals, however, and he’s now moved on to Houston. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Howard is visiting with the Texans on Thursday and that he is taking a physical with the team during the meeting.

Whatever plans Howard had for the Bengals likely got put on hold when the team claimed former Patriot Devin Asiasi off of waivers on Wednesday.

The Texans only have two tight ends — Pharaoh Brown and Brevin Jordan — on their active roster after placing Teagan Quitoriano on injured reserve Thursday.