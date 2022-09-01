Patriots place Tyquan Thornton on injured reserve

Posted by Charean Williams on September 1, 2022, 6:56 PM EDT
NFL: AUG 17 Patriots Panthers Joint-Practice
Getty Images

The Patriots placed rookie receiver Tyquan Thornton on injured reserve, the team announced Thursday. The second-round draft selection broke his collarbone last weekend and is expected to miss 6-8 weeks.

The Patriots, though, have given him a chance to return this season by waiting to move him onto injured reserve. He will become eligible to return after missing four games.

The team did not immediately fill his roster spot.

New England also announced the signing of receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. to the practice squad and the release of defensive lineman Henry Anderson from injured reserve.

The Dolphins cut Bowden on Tuesday.

1 responses to “Patriots place Tyquan Thornton on injured reserve

  1. Nice move to get Bowden. At worst it’s an extended tryout to probably play some WR and see where he is while getting Miami intel.

    Pats head down to practice in the heat next week which is a wise move. They do well when they do that.

