Ravens bring back Brent Urban, move David Ojabo to IR

The Ravens made defensive end Brent Urban one of their final cuts on Tuesday, but he wasn’t away from the team for long.

Urban re-signed with the Ravens as they shuffled their roster a day after dropping to 53 players. Urban spent the first four years of his career in Baltimore before spending the next three seasons with the Bears, Titans, and Cowboys. He returned to the Ravens as a free agent this offseason and will provide depth on the defensive line.

The Ravens also signed running back Kenyan Drake on Wednesday and they cleared roster spots by placing second-roun edge rusher David Ojabo and fourth-round tight end Charlie Kolar on injured reserve. Ojabo tore his Achilles working out ahead of the draft and Kolar is returning from sports hernia surgery. Both players will be eligible to return after missing four games.

Baltimore opened one more roster spot on Wednesday. They waived offensive lineman Tyre Phillips, who started 13 games after joining the team as a 2020 third-round pick.