Report: Marcus Maye is arrested for aggravated assault with a firearm

With the start of the season 10 days away, the Saints have a fresh off-field issue.

Starting safety Marcus Maye has been arrested for aggravated assault with a firearm, according to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.football.

Maye, 29, signed a three-year, $28.5 million contract with the Saints in March, after spending five years with the Jets.

He’s the second Saints player to be facing active criminal charges. Running back Alvin Kamara is accused of felony battery for an incident that happened in Las Vegas during Pro Bowl weekend.

