Report: Marcus Maye is arrested for aggravated assault with a firearm

Posted by Mike Florio on September 1, 2022, 1:50 PM EDT
With the start of the season 10 days away, the Saints have a fresh off-field issue.

Starting safety Marcus Maye has been arrested for aggravated assault with a firearm, according to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.football.

Maye, 29, signed a three-year, $28.5 million contract with the Saints in March, after spending five years with the Jets.

He’s the second Saints player to be facing active criminal charges. Running back Alvin Kamara is accused of felony battery for an incident that happened in Las Vegas during Pro Bowl weekend.

The Saints have listed Marcus Maye as their starting strong safety.

  4. This is one is actually shocking. From all I’ve seen of his interviews and such, it doesn’t seem like his temperament.

  8. Making 10 million a year and finds it necessary to travel around with a gun. Not a real bright guy. Next stop: jail

  11. Dude already has another outstanding court case! He was arrested in Feb. 2021 and charged with a DUI and property damage.

    You can’t fix stupid!

  14. abnotthatab says:
    September 1, 2022 at 1:51 pm
    what the hell are these guys thinking?
    —————————————————————
    That they’re above the law — like most multi-millionaires and billionaires.

  15. Another smart move by Joe Douglas to jettison this guy…Sometimes the best signings are the ones you DON’T make

  20. Have multiple starters out or gone before season even starts. Smells just like last year playing backups and unknowns all season. SMH.

  21. This is why you pay YOUR players! CJ was with us 4 years. We know who he is. We don’t know this dude. CJ been in NO all this time with zero trouble. Should paid CJ, moved him to safety and drafted a safety. All over $12 mil Mickey? We could split the difference and settled at $10 mil per year for 4 instead of giving this dude $29mil for 3. Our evaluation of this trade was based on what we thought we know. Now we know we didn’t know spit. C’mon man…..

  23. Is this the NFL’s fault too? Make an EXAMPLE of these guys for once. Believe it or not, the laws do apply to NFL players! I know, it’s a shocking concept for some folks. Blame the PLAYER, not the employer.

  24. Given his DWI, it seems like Marcus is more troubled than trouble. I am praying that those close to him get him some help.

  25. The Eagles are smiling as that Saints 1st rounder next year seemingly becomes even juicier.

    In Latin, Howie Roseman’s name translates to “He Who Routinely Fleeces the Saints.”

  29. Money that should have went to Ceedy instead of a free agent. I am positive ceedy could play the safety. Baun, Smith and Maye should have never been on this team. Missing Payton now cause he would have at least kept DA in check as a bean counter

  30. Us poor people get sent to prisons along with massive fines. The rich get a slap on the hand, and bill to remain free, and probation for a few months.

