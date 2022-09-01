Saints put Trevor Penning, Malcolm Roach on IR

USA Today Sports

Saints first-round pick Trevor Penning will miss at least the first four games of the season after hurting his foot in the team’s preseason finale.

The Saints announced that they placed the left tackle on injured reserve on Thursday. Word over the weekend was that Penning will need to have surgery to repair the injury and that he is out indefinitely.

James Hurst is expected to be the starting left tackle for the Saints. He returned to practice this week after missing time with a foot injury of his own.

The Saints also placed defensive tackle Malcolm Roach on injured reserve. David Onyemata, Shy Tuttle, and Kentavius Street all remain on hand on the interior of the defensive line.

Running back Dwayne Washington will take one of the open roster spots. Washington was cut on Tuesday, but re-signed with the team after the IR moves.