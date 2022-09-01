Seahawks place L.J. Collier on injured reserve, re-sign Justin Coleman

Getty Images

The Seahawks released veteran cornerback Justin Coleman on Tuesday, but it was a procedural move. The team re-signed him to its 53-player roster Thursday, according to the NFL’s personnel notice.

Coleman, who signed a one-year deal with the Seahawks in March, previously played with Seattle in 2015 and 2017-18. He was with the Dolphins last year.

The Seahawks cut Coleman temporarily to get edge rusher L.J. Collier on the initial 53-player roster before moving him to injured reserve. They did that Thursday, giving Collier a chance to return after missing a minimum of four games.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that Collier has “still got issues with his elbow.”

“It’s not back yet,” Carroll said, via Michael-Shawn Dugar of TheAthletic.com.

Collier, who didn’t play in any of the team’s preseason games and practiced only 10 days in camp, appeared to be on the roster bubble heading into this week. The Seahawks, though, aren’t ready to give up on the former first-round pick.

The 29th overall choice in 2019 has played 37 games with 16 starts and has totaled 33 tackles, three sacks and 12 quarterback hits.

Collier is scheduled to make $986,324 in salary in 2022.

The Seahawks also made official the signings of defensive back Xavier Crawford, quarterback Sean Mannion and offensive tackle Jalen McKenzie to their practice squad. They waived defensive end Joshua Onujiogu.