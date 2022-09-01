Steelers claim Jamir Jones, waive Derrek Tuszka

Getty Images

The Steelers claimed outside linebacker Jamir Jones off waivers Thursday, the team announced. Jones was among five cuts made by the Jaguars on Wednesday after they claimed five players.

Jones, 24, spent some time with the Steelers last season after signing in April 2021. He played three games with one start with the team.

Jones also saw time with the Jaguars and Rams in 2021.

He played 15 games with one start last season in his only career action. Jones totaled 10 tackles, seeing action on 112 defensive snaps and 250 on special teams.

The Steelers waived linebacker Derrek Tuszka in a corresponding move. Tuszka played 15 games for Pittsburgh last season, seeing action on 247 defensive snaps and 194 on special teams.