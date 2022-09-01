Steelers put Calvin Austin, Damontae Kazee on injured reserve

Getty Images

Wide receiver Calvin Austin and defensive back Damontae Kazee both made the cut to 53 players in Pittsburgh, but they won’t be seeing the field in the opening weeks of the season.

The Steelers put both players on injured reserve Thursday. They will have to miss at least four games before they will be eligible to return to active duty.

Austin was a fourth-round pick this spring, but he suffered a foot injury last week that will force him to the sideline. Second-rounder George Pickens joins Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool, Miles Boykin, Steven Sims, and Gunner Olszewski on the active roster at receiver.

Kazee signed with the Steelers in May and spent last season as a starter in Dallas. A wrist injury led to his placement on the list.

The Steelers signed linebacker Marcus Allen and tackle Trent Scott to keep the roster at 53 players. Both players were part of their final cuts earlier this week.