Texans put three on IR, re-sign Chris Conley and Royce Freeman

Getty Images

Running back Royce Freeman is back on the 53-man roster in Houston.

Freeman was released to make room for wide receiver Tyler Johnson after a waiver claim on Wednesday, but the Texans announced that they have re-signed Freeman on Thursday. It was one of three players the Texans brought back after placing players on injured reserve.

Wide receiver Chris Conley and cornerback Isaac Yiadom were both released as part of the cut to 53 players on Tuesday. Conley had 22 catches for 323 yards and two touchdowns for the Texans last season while Yiadom signed with the team in March.

The Texans placed linebacker Christian Harris, tight end Teagan Quitoriano, and defensive back Tavierre Thomas all went on injured reserve. They’ll be eligible to return after missing four games.