Texans sign O.J. Howard

Veteran tight end O.J. Howard has landed in Houston.

Howard signed with the Texans this afternoon after visiting the team today.

The well-traveled Howard played last season with the Buccaneers, then signed with the Bills in free agency only to get cut this week. He had been expected to sign with the Bengals after the Bills cut him, but he changed course and picked the Texans.

Before signing Howard, the Texans only have two tight ends — Pharaoh Brown and Brevin Jordan — on their active roster, so they needed help at the position, and Howard provides it.