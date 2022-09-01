Titans give Derrick Henry a raise for 2022

Posted by Mike Florio on September 1, 2022, 2:07 PM EDT
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Tennessee Titans
Titans running back Derrick Henry had outperformed his contract. So the Titans have given Derrick Henry a raise.

He has received a $2 million bump for 2022, PFT has confirmed. Instead of earning $12 million in base salary, he gets a $9 million signing bonus, a $4 million base salary, and $1 million in 46-man per-game roster bonuses.

The hitch is obvious. He needs to suit up in every game to get the full $2 million in new money. Half of the amount hinges on his ability to avoid injury, which given the position he plays can be unavoidable.

His 2023 salary has dropped by $2 million, from $12.5 million to $10.5 million. However, the thinking is that he’ll get a new deal after the current season, if he keeps playing at a high level.

The deal includes a couple of voidable years, for cap purposes. Otherwise, the contract hasn’t changed. Henry has two years left on the four-year deal he signed in 2020.

