12-team college playoff raises plenty of NFL-related questions

Posted by Mike Florio on September 2, 2022, 4:42 PM EDT
The powers-that-be in college football reportedly have decided to expand the college football playoff from four teams to a full dozen. That will expand the questions and potential headaches for the NFL and the players expecting to make the league the next stop in their football careers.

The details have yet to be figured out. A 12-team playoff points to an eleven-game tournament, with eight teams competing in a first-round that narrows the field to eight, followed by a round that cuts the field to four, a round that produces two, and the final championship game.

It means that at least two teams will play at least three more games. It also means that two teams can play as many as four more games.

That means, at the most obvious level, more chances for players to get injured, as they are just about to finally move to a level of football for which they are directly paid for the efforts, abilities, and sacrifices.

Beyond the obvious question of enhanced injury risk, the extra games will shrink the amount of time that players have to prepare for the Scouting Combine and other pre-draft activities. The NFL at some point may have to delay the annual gathering of incoming players to account for that fact.

More pressure will be placed on the overall system to pay players, beyond the NIL money that they are now permitted to earn. As the pie keeps growing and growing and growing, the failure to share it with players will become more and more and more conspicuous.

Some will say that an expanded playoff will reduce the number of players who will skip postseason games, since fewer of them will be meaningless. For some, however, the prospect of playing up to four more postseason games could cause them to tap out of the tournament altogether. Some players could possibly skip the opening round and then, if the team advances, rejoin the competition as it gets closer to the championship round.

Some players could even tie their willingness to keep going to a spike in their NIL money. It’s not as crazy as it sounds. A star player who is poised to enter the draft doesn’t want to risk his health or compromise his preparation. So he suggests he won’t play in the playoff. Fans and boosters mobilize to flood him with NIL money. He changes his mind.

Perhaps, in time, players will be more blatant about tying their willingness to keep playing in exchange for getting X number of dollars.

However it plays out, adding eight more playoff games to the three already being played will alter certain dynamics and raise certain questions and lead to certain consequences of which those college football executives who are simply chasing bigger and better are either uncertain or completely unaware.

  1. This is the price of paying college players. They are no longer amateurs. To quote Gollum, “You Ruins It.”

  2. All of these are pretty small concerns. This will also give the NFL more games with top opponents facing each other instead of the one sided affairs we see every week. This should have been implemented decades ago. I said in H.S. it would happen and I am in my mid 40s now. Every other division plays a 16 team tournament. This will also open the field for more schools to win therefore bringing us some parity. Knowing Bama and OSU will play for the national title in August doesn’t make for good viewing.

  3. A twelve team playoff is ridiculous. Eight should be the maximum amount. And I won’t blame any players who sit them out.

  4. I like anything that benefits the players, as far as their pro prospects go. I’ve stopped watching all those meaningless college football bowls, except for the current 3 game set up. I probably will wind up watching all 11 games in the new set up. It’s a win for the college game, for sure!

  6. Star players will opt out from playing the post season tournament since they will have their pro potential evaluated already.

  8. Lloyd’s of London Insurance policy! Colleges cover their rears,
    players that have high earning potential at the next level should cover theirs as well.

  9. Such a lawyer take .. more chance for injuries..

    We’re you a male cheerleader in high school?

    ——

    The NFL doesn’t have to do a thing.

    The product is the product.

  10. Many years ago the NBA had adopted a “less is more” approach. They were right. 8 teams is more, way more than enough in any given year.

  12. When is the last time the 3rd or 4th ranked team was crowned national champion? Nothing more than a money grab by NCAA.

  13. dingodango says:

    September 2, 2022 at 4:55 pmf

    A twelve team playoff is ridiculous. Eight should be the maximum amount. And I won’t blame any players who sit them out.
    ————–
    I just want you to realize where your thumbs down are coming from(and I’m baffled at the thumbs up), you think 1 game is the difference in making it “ridiculous” 🤦‍♂️ because that’s the difference in 12 teams to 8 teams. Dont get lost in the mumbo jumbo numbers above because EVERYONE wants a playoff and know that 4 teams isnt a fair playoff so it becomes 8 or 12, when its 8 it’s still much harder for smaller schools.

