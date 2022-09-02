Bears President and CEO Ted Phillips retiring after 2022 season

Getty Images

Ted Phillips, the longtime top executive in the Bears’ front office, is calling it a career.

Phillips, who has been the Bears’ President and CEO for 23 years and has worked in the front office for 39 years, confirmed that he will retire after the 2022 season.

“When COVID came, it changed a lot of dynamics and gave me some time to reflect on my life, my work life,” Phillips told Dan Pompei of TheAthletic.com. “I came to the conclusion that, my gosh, almost 40 years is a long time. It’s time to hand over the baton and give myself the gift of time. You know how this business can be, a lot of hours and time away from family. I just turned 65 years old. I feel good. My health is good. I felt it was time to slow down and do whatever I want to do.”

Bears owner George McCaskey said Phillips leaves big shoes to fill.

“He’s been an outstanding leader for the Bears. Peerless is the word that comes to mind.”

The Bears have begun the process of looking for a successor. That person’s primary job will be shepherding the Bears out of Soldier Field and into their next stadium, in the suburb of Arlington Heights.

Bears fans will hope that the next President and CEO can bring more winning on the field. The Bears have an overall losing record since Phillips took over, and haven’t won the Super Bowl since 1985. Phillips called the lack of winning “my biggest disappointment.”