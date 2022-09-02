Bears President and CEO Ted Phillips retiring after 2022 season

Ted Phillips, the longtime top executive in the Bears’ front office, is calling it a career.

Phillips, who has been the Bears’ President and CEO for 23 years and has worked in the front office for 39 years, confirmed that he will retire after the 2022 season.

“When COVID came, it changed a lot of dynamics and gave me some time to reflect on my life, my work life,” Phillips told Dan Pompei of TheAthletic.com. “I came to the conclusion that, my gosh, almost 40 years is a long time. It’s time to hand over the baton and give myself the gift of time. You know how this business can be, a lot of hours and time away from family. I just turned 65 years old. I feel good. My health is good. I felt it was time to slow down and do whatever I want to do.”

Bears owner George McCaskey said Phillips leaves big shoes to fill.

“He’s been an outstanding leader for the Bears. Peerless is the word that comes to mind.”

The Bears have begun the process of looking for a successor. That person’s primary job will be shepherding the Bears out of Soldier Field and into their next stadium, in the suburb of Arlington Heights.

Bears fans will hope that the next President and CEO can bring more winning on the field. The Bears have an overall losing record since Phillips took over, and haven’t won the Super Bowl since 1985. Phillips called the lack of winning “my biggest disappointment.”

9 responses to “Bears President and CEO Ted Phillips retiring after 2022 season

  1. This could help the Bears franchise from being an embarrassment to mediocre. Now if only the Cheapkaskeys would sell.

  2. Openly acknowledges disappointment with losing in his goodbye remarks yet, somehow, still leaves big shoes to fill? Maybe they need somebody with smaller feet?

    Remind me again of their playoff success during his 23 years.

  4. Good hopefully someone with a football background takes his place. They used him to get the spaceship built and the land in Arlington Heights bought and now kicking him to the side finally

    Peerless in running a flagship franchise through the throes of mediocrity for 40 years. Leave it to him to retire AFTER they hire a new GM and front office. I hope they don’t bring someone in just to bring them in. Let Poles do this thing.

    As for Phillips, see ya!!

