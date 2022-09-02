Bengals re-sign Brandon Allen

Getty Images

As expected, the Bengals have brought back their veteran No. 2 QB.

Cincinnati announced on Friday that the club has re-signed quarterback Brandon Allen, safety Michael J. Thomas, and running back Trayveon Williams. Allen and Thomas were released earlier this week and Williams was waived.

Allen and Thomas’ release were effectively roster maneuvers to keep safety Tycen Anderson and offensive tackle Isaiah Prince on the initial 53-man roster. The Bengals announced Anderson and Prince have now been placed on injured reserve.

Anderson and Prince will be eligible to return from IR after four weeks. Anderson is dealing with a hamstring injury and Prince an elbow injury.

Teams may return eight players from IR this season.

Allen has appeared in 14 career games with nine starts, six of which have come for Cincinnati in the last two seasons. He’s completed 56.2 percent of his career passes for 1,589 yards with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions.