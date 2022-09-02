Brett Veach: Isiah Pacheco has a great future ahead of him

Getty Images

While the Chiefs still have quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce, the 2022 version of Kansas City’s offense will feature several new players after the Tyreek Hill trade.

Receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and rookie Skyy Moore headline that new group. But one under-the-radar player to emerge could be running back Isiah Pacheco.

The seventh-round pick out of Rutgers displayed an ability to be a dual threat out of the backfield. And while former first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire appears set to receive the bulk of running back snaps, Pacheco could still be a significant contributor.

This week, General Manager Brett Veach said Pacheco has demonstrated a consistent ability to pick up pass protections and have reliable hands out of the backfield in Kansas City’s pass-heavy scheme.

“Again, with all these rookies to come in here and show that yeah, listen, they’re going to know how to run the ball when given the opportunity but the blitz pickups, the protection checks and then just being consistent with their hands out of the backfield is something from day one that I think that Isiah has shown and we’re excited,” Veach said in his press conference. “Like all these young guys, we’re excited where he is now and that he has a great future ahead of him.”

Pacheco ended up leading the Chiefs in the preseason with 16 carries for 66 yards. He also caught three passes for 21 yards.

We’ll all see what Kansas City’s revamped offense looks like against Arizona in Week One.