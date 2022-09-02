Cardinals, Jalen Thompson agree to contract extension through 2025

Getty Images

The Cardinals have locked up one of their young defensive backs.

Arizona announced on Friday that the team has agreed to a contract extension with safety Jalen Thompson through the 2025 season.

Selected in the fifth round of the supplemental draft in 2019, Thompson was entering the final year of his rookie contract.

Thompson was a key piece of Arizona’s defense last year, playing 91 percent of the unit’s snaps. He appeared in all 17 games with 12 starts. Thompson also played 26 percent of the Cardinals special teams snaps.

Thompson recorded 121 total tackles with three tackles for loss, two QB hits, seven passes defensed, and three interceptions.

All told, he’s recorded four picks and 11 passes defensed in 37 games with 25 starts.