Chargers think Sony Michel “fit right in” during first practice

Getty Images

Running back Sony Michel didn’t spend training camp with the Chargers, but neither he nor head coach Brandon Staley feel like that’s going to get in the way of Michel contributing to the team this season.

The Chargers signed Michel on Wednesday, which was a day after he was released by the Dolphins as one of the moves they made to set their 53-man roster. Staley said Michel first landed on his radar as an eighth-grader because he was recruiting South Florida as a college assistant and Michel was making a name for himself by playing varsity at that age.

Staley will now get a chance to coach Michel, who he said “fit right in” during his first practice with the team. Michel shared a similar review of his first day working behind Austin Ekeler in the Chargers offense.

“It’ll be a great fit,” Michel said, via Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times. “Austin Ekeler is a hard worker. It’s going to help me push myself. He’s going to help me push myself in the weight room. He’s going to help me push myself on the field and in the meeting rooms. He’s a great person to be around.”

The Chargers already had rookie Isaiah Spiller and Joshua Kelley behind Ekeler, but Michel brings more experience to a spot that will be very valuable should Ekeler have to miss time due to injury this season.