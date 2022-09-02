Jason Peters in Dallas taking physical, meeting with Jerry Jones today

Getty Images

The Cowboys and free agent left tackle Jason Peters appear to be making progress toward a signing.

Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that Peters is in Dallas today, taking a physical.

Jones said there’s currently nothing to report beyond that, but he and Peters will sit down for a meeting at the team facility today.

Peters started 15 games for the Bears last year and could fill in for Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith, who is expected to miss most of the season after suffering a torn hamstring last week. Rookie first-round pick Tyler Smith is currently penciled in as the starting left tackle, but the Cowboys might move Tyler Smith inside to guard and give the left tackle job to Peters.

The 40-year-old Peters will be, if he signs, the second-oldest player in the NFL, behind only the 45-year-old Tom Brady.