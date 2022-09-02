Jerry Jones: Cowboys will “pay some price” by using rookie Tyler Smith at left tackle

Posted by Mike Florio on September 2, 2022, 1:03 PM EDT
SPORTS-FBN-HILL-COLUMN-FT
Getty Images

Even as the Cowboys explore the possibility of signing veteran tackle Jason Peters, they plan to roll with rookie Tyler Smith at left tackle, due to the knee injury recently suffered by veteran mainstay Tyron Smith. Appearing on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, owner/G.M. Jerry Jones addressed the realities of plugging in a first-rounder who previously had been working at guard.

After saying earlier in the week that it’s “safe to say” Tyler Smith will get the job, Jones recognized that it won’t be easy, for the rookie or for the team.

“Well, I think Tyler is going to get his man,” Jones said. “What’s that mean? He’s going to get his man, and I think he’s going to do a good job of it. Is he not going to get him all the time? Yes. We need to have somebody there to help him out, we need to keep some out, to cut some out of the offense, you need to cut it out a little bit and help him out. But I think he’ll get his man, I think he will get better. I think that’s the nature of the position and football.

“He’s got everything we hoped and more when we drafted him. That’s exactly what we drafted him for, to come in and be the left tackle. So he had a really outstanding camp, all of the things are there. Do I wish we had Tyron? Yes. Will we get Tyron back? Likely. But in the meantime he’s going to come in and he’s going to get a Harvard doctorate degree at playing left tackle between now and then. Will we pay some price for it? Yes. Can we win with him paying a price? I think so, yes.”

There’s only one way to find out. In nine days, it’s Tampa at Dallas on Sunday Night Football to get the season started. Tyler Smith will either get his man enough times to let Dak Prescott run the offense, or he won’t.

9 responses to “Jerry Jones: Cowboys will “pay some price” by using rookie Tyler Smith at left tackle

  1. Jerryspeak- “Well, I think Tyler is going to get his man…”

    Translation: If you think Tyler got flagged for holding alot in college, you ain’t seen nothing yet.

  2. Wait, so the old left tackle and the new left tackle are both named Ty Smith? That must cause some confusion around the building.

  4. Rookies don’t pass block as much in college as they do in the NFL, and when they do, it’s usually not in the same style; thus there’s usually a bit of a learning curve.
    Given that left tackle is the most important position on the line from a pass blocking standpoint, Mr. Jones better hope ‘some price’ isn’t Dak Prescott leaving the field on a stretcher.

  5. “HOLDING – Number 73 – Offense – 10 Yard Penalty” Get used to hearing that all year Cowboy fans lol

  6. Yo yo yo Jerrah…. I know you got the money and you can do what you want but look in the mirror you’re no general manager

  9. The only one who is going to pay is Prescott, for Jones stupidity. Then again Cowboy fans have been paying for years for that one

