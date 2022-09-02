Joe Schoen: Daniel Jones played well in preseason, but it’s regular season he’s evaluated on

New Giants General Manager Joe Schoen isn’t committing to the quarterback he inherited, Daniel Jones. To get a commitment, Jones will need to step up in the regular season.

Schoen said he was impressed with the way Jones played in the preseason and in joint practices, but that all that really matters is what Jones does when the games count for real.

“I’m not going to get into expectations, but I’m happy where he is. I think you guys saw the two preseason games he played in; I think he played well. You guys were here for the Jets practice. I think he performed well in the Jets practice,” Schoen said of Jones, via NorthJersey.com. “So, again, I know some people were getting on him early on. And it’s [against Wink Martindale’s] defense, and he’s sending people from left field, and we’re not game planning for that, while he’s also trying to be on the same page with some of the receivers. So, I think Daniel’s in a good place. I’m happy where he is. But again, we all know everybody’s got to go perform on Sundays, and that’s when the evaluations will really start.”

The Giants didn’t pick up Jones’ fifth-year option, which means he becomes a free agent in March. The Giants would love to see Jones have the kind of season that makes them pay him a lot of money on a long-term extension. But he’ll need to play better than he has through three seasons if he wants to convince the Giants to commit to him.

  1. Daniel Jones is an elite young QB. When you have a different offensive coordinator every year, that means nobody in the huddle is familiar with their assignment. As soon as they start to get comfortable enough to go full speed and run the correct routes, they make another change, and press re-start again. When you change head coaches the same thing happens on both sides of the ball. Also, it takes time for all the new coaches to get familiar with their new players. And of course, they all want to change half the roster. Compare that to the Steelers. They hire a new coach every 15-20 years, and they all win Super Bowls and end up HOFers. I’m surprised more owners haven’t been paying attention.

  2. If Brian Daboll can get Daniel Jones to perform in a way he reached 55% of Josh Allen’s productivity…I think the Giants will take that as progress and trending in the right direction. This is not a slight on Jones or the Giant. By 55% I’m thinking 20 TD passes, fewer than 10 INTs and 330 rushing yards and 6TDs on the ground. This would be a career year for him, compared to his stats last year. The question is, will that stat line be enough to convince Schoen that Jones deserve a longer term year. I would say “no”, but it’s good enough to Franchise tag him and have him prove he can do it again. This is the Kirk Cousins model…which also made Cousins very wealthy, by the way.

