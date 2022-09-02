Joe Schoen: Daniel Jones played well in preseason, but it’s regular season he’s evaluated on

Getty Images

New Giants General Manager Joe Schoen isn’t committing to the quarterback he inherited, Daniel Jones. To get a commitment, Jones will need to step up in the regular season.

Schoen said he was impressed with the way Jones played in the preseason and in joint practices, but that all that really matters is what Jones does when the games count for real.

“I’m not going to get into expectations, but I’m happy where he is. I think you guys saw the two preseason games he played in; I think he played well. You guys were here for the Jets practice. I think he performed well in the Jets practice,” Schoen said of Jones, via NorthJersey.com. “So, again, I know some people were getting on him early on. And it’s [against Wink Martindale’s] defense, and he’s sending people from left field, and we’re not game planning for that, while he’s also trying to be on the same page with some of the receivers. So, I think Daniel’s in a good place. I’m happy where he is. But again, we all know everybody’s got to go perform on Sundays, and that’s when the evaluations will really start.”

The Giants didn’t pick up Jones’ fifth-year option, which means he becomes a free agent in March. The Giants would love to see Jones have the kind of season that makes them pay him a lot of money on a long-term extension. But he’ll need to play better than he has through three seasons if he wants to convince the Giants to commit to him.