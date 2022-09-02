Kadarius Toney: I’ve got a lot to prove this year

Getty Images

Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney has missed time with a hamstring injury recently, but he is expected to be on the field against the Titans for the start of the regular season.

Assuming that’s the case, it will be the first chance for Toney to start writing a better story than the one he turned in after being picked in the first round last year. Toney showed flashes of the playmaking ability that excited the Giants, but was invisible at other times and missed seven games with injuries.

On Thursday, Toney said that last season is “already behind me” and that he’s looking forward to putting on a better display this time around.

“I’m just hungry right now,” Toney said, via Darryl Slater of NJ.com. “I’ve got a lot to prove to myself. I know what I want to get done. I don’t really set goals or whatever, but I expect to do better than I did last year, I guess you could say.”

The regime that picked Toney last year is gone and the hamstring injury hasn’t allowed him much time to impress the new bosses on the field this summer. That will make it all the more important that he hit the ground running in the regular season to maintain a big role in the offense.