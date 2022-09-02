Malik Reed agrees to re-worked deal with Steelers

Getty Images

After trading for edge rusher Malik Reed earlier this week, the Steelers have reworked his contract for the 2022 season.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, Reed agreed to lower his base salary down from $2.433 million to $1.5 million.

Reed entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Broncos in 2019. He signed his restricted free agent right-of-first-refusal tender back in March.

Reed has been a productive player for the last three years and projects in a rotational role behind T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith in Pittsburgh. He has 15.0 career sacks in 45 games.

In 2021, Reed appeared in 14 games with 13 starts. He recorded 5.0 sacks, three tackles for loss, eight QB hits, a pair of forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.