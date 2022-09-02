Marcus Maye denies wrongdoing in connection with road-rage arrest

Getty Images

News emerged on Thursday afternoon regarding the arrest of Saints safety Marcus Maye for aggravated assault with a firearm. More details have surfaced since then.

The alleged crime happened within the context of a road-rage incident that occurred on Monday in Metairie, Louisiana, via Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com. Maye was released on $30,000 bond.

Said the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office: “Maye was identified as the driver of a black SUV that was involved in an incident in which he is accused of pointing a firearm at another vehicle that was occupied by several juvenile females.”

“Marcus vehemently denies the allegation from a motor vehicle incident, and looks forward to defending himself when all the facts come out,” Maye’s lawyer said in a statement issued to NFL Network.

The Saints made the perfunctory “we’re aware of it but we have no further comment since it’s a pending legal situation” comment.

For Maye, it’s pending legal situation No. 2. As noted by Terrell, Maye was arrested earlier this year for DUI, DUI/damage to property and person, leaving the scene of a crash, and careless driving. He’s due in court on November 16.