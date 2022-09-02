Patriots add cap room by restructuring Jonnu Smith’s deal

Posted by Josh Alper on September 2, 2022, 2:54 PM EDT
The Patriots have added a bit of cap space for the regular season.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that they have restructured tight end Jonnu Smith‘s contract. They converted $7.965 million of his base salary into a signing bonus.

The move gives the Patriots $5.31 million in cap space to use in the coming months. It will add some money to Smith’s cap over the final two years of his deal as well.

Smith’s first season was less productive than many hoped it would be, which makes him one of many offensive players that the Patriots are looking for big improvement from in 2022. Hunter Henry is the only other tight end on the 53-man roster in New England.

  2. I’ve got a better way to restructure Jonnu’s contract.
    What a huge disappointment he’s been.

  5. Honestly, what they should done was tried to acquire/sign players like Jared Cook, Zach Ertz, Hayden Hurst, Ross Dwelly, Adam Shaheen etc. Not over pay for Hunter Henry/Jonnu Smith…

  6. It will add some money to Smith’s cap over the final two years of his deal as well.

    Final 2 years? Ya right.

