Reggie Ragland visits Raiders

Getty Images

Veteran linebacker Reggie Ragland did not land a job this offseason, but he could find a spot with the Raiders.

According to multiple reports, the Raiders brought Ragland in for a visit on Friday.

Ragland spent last season with the Giants, whose defense was run by current Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, and appeared in all 17 games. He started nine times and was credited with 67 tackles and a fumble recovery.

The 2016 Bills second-round pick tore his ACL before his rookie season and was traded to the Chiefs before his second season. He spent three seasons in Kansas City and played for the Lions in 2020.

Denzel Perryman, Divine Deablo, Jayon Brown, Darien Butler, and Luke Masterson are the current linebackers on the 53-man roster in Vegas.