Report: Kam Curl has thumb injury that may have required surgery

Commanders starting safety Kamren Curl injured a thumb that may have required surgery, Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com reports.

Curl wore a sling on his right arm, and possibly with a cast on it, while watching Wednesday’s practice, per Standig.

Commanders coach Ron Rivera would not provide any update on address whether Curl’s availability for the season opener is in jeopardy.

“We don’t have to give you the injury report until next Wednesday, so we’ll stay away from all that,” Rivera said.

It is not known when Curl was injured, though he left the team’s Aug. 25 practice with a trainer. He did not play in the final preseason game Saturday.

Darrick Forrest likely would replace Curl, if he misses time. Rookie Percy Butler and Jeremy Reaves are also available at the position.